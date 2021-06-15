Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

