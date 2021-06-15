Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.