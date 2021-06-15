Sei Investments Co. Has $16.80 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 971.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

