Sei Investments Co. Purchases 67,251 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 204.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $175.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.