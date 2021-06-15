Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.