Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

