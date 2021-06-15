Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Hubbell worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $201.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

