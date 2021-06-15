Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.52

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 7748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

