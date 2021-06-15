Selfkey Price Tops $0.0108 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 4% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $49.68 million and $7.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

