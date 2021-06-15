Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.
SMTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,885. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
