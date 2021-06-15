Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

SMTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,885. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

