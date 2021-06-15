Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.20 ($2.08). Senior shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 593,759 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.82.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.