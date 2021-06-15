Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SECCF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

