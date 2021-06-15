Serum Price Hits $4.29 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00010621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $214.72 million and approximately $64.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.