ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio Sells 600 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J. Richard Cashio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,407. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

