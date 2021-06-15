Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.05). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,519 ($32.91), with a volume of 379,084 shares changing hands.

SVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,460.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.