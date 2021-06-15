SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 million-9.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8 million.

SGBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 139,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,897. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. SG Blocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

