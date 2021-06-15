SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.75

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 14508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

