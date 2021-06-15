Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 614.36 ($8.03). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 613.50 ($8.02), with a volume of 219,553 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHB. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 627.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

