Shard Achieves Market Cap of $10.87 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $596.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

