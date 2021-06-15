Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 43,130 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.