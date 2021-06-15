Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00014053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00150350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00182672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00978964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.23 or 0.99986300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

