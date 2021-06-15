SHIELD Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $105,688.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,231.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.41 or 0.06302051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.77 or 0.01532266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00428406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00142800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.59 or 0.00680537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00414956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039667 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

