Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

