ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $39.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

