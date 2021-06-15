Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 34,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,918,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

