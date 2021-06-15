Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $935.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

