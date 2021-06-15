Shopping (SPI) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $49.47 or 0.00123086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00151401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00183108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.01000891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,287.02 or 1.00245450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 943,956 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

