Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rises By 46.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

