Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Increases By 44.3%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.