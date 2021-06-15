Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Declines By 32.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,413.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Several analysts recently commented on BNMDF shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

