Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Decreases By 33.0%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 294,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,222. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $800.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04.

BBAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

