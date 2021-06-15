Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declines By 28.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,750. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

