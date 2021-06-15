Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 25.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,122,317.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 1.41. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

