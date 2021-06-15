Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Decreases By 26.0%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

