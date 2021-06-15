Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Decreases By 28.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGFEY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 187,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,988. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.