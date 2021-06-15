Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expands By 45.9%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

