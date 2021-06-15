Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 30.8%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,069. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $95.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.