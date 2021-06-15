Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Decreases By 32.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.