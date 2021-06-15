Short Interest in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Declines By 33.3%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GSAH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 2,725,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,175. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $31,100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $22,319,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

