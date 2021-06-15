Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expands By 45.4%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HYRE stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised HyreCar from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

