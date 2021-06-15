Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Declines By 33.0%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $$26.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.90.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.