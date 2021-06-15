Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 47.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.