Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 30.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ICLN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,675. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

