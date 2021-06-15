Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Decreases By 28.8%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.24. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

