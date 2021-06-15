Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Drops By 33.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40.

MONRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

