Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Decreases By 25.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

