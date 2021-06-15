Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 25.8%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $640,631. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $23,409,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,194,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

