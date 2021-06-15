Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 33.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 42,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

