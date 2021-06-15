Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Declines By 29.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.92. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

