Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Declines By 25.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

